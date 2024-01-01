Super Athletes Token | SAT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
SPORTS TO EARN SAC: SAC is a place where people who love sports and push themselves to the limit gather, and it is a metaverse ecosystem jointly created by Brands Universe and SuperFamily.
SAC possesses a real-world linked ecosystem, where you can mine $SAT with S2E platform application and purchase well-known brand apparels with the tokens earned through the Brands Universe, noted for the Spyder and the CHAANCE.You can find more information about Super Athletes Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenSAT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSAT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000