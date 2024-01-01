You can find more information about Super Athletes Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

SPORTS TO EARN SAC: SAC is a place where people who love sports and push themselves to the limit gather, and it is a metaverse ecosystem jointly created by Brands Universe and SuperFamily. SAC possesses a real-world linked ecosystem, where you can mine $SAT with S2E platform application and purchase well-known brand apparels with the tokens earned through the Brands Universe, noted for the Spyder and the CHAANCE.