Sandbox Quick Project Information
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.You can find more information about Sandbox history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SAND Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSAND
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenSAND
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-08-14
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,000,000,000