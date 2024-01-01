LetGPU | SAI1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
LetGPU Quick Project Information
The GPU marketplace for the world. Buy SAI and hold it to receive a share of the profits from our enterprise GPU marketplace. If you're an enterprise customer contact us for more details.You can find more information about LetGPU history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
SAI1 Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenSAI1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply100,000,000,000