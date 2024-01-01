RealWorldX | RWX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RealWorldX Quick Project Information
RealWorldX converts real estate into asset-backed tokens on Binance Smart Chain, offering limitless investment opportunities with property appreciation and monthly rental income directly to users' wallet.You can find more information about RealWorldX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RWX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRWX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRWX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000