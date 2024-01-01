You can find more information about RVLT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) is the second tradable and liquid token from Cult DAO. Transacting RVLT will contribute to the protocol by filling the DAO treasury slowly, to fund investments into decentralized technologies. This is achieved due to a 0.4% collection on all RVLT transactions that goes straight to the treasury.