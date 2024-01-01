RTC | RTC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RTC Quick Project Information
RTC DAO is an investment DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) focused on the Web3 ecosystem. It was jointly initiated by the Alpha Blockchain Foundation in collaboration with various leading institutions and communities. The community token is RTC, initially launched on the BNB Chain.You can find more information about RTC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RTC Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRTC
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply70,000