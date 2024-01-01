ROCKI | ROCKI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ROCKI Quick Project Information
ROCKI is a next-generation music NFT and music streaming service, designed to solve some of the most fundamental problems of the music industry. Powered by the ROCKI token, it is the first platform that rewards both the artists for their streams and the listeners for their participation.You can find more information about ROCKI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ROCKI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ROCKI (ROCKI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ROCKI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ROCKI or access MEXC ROCKI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ROCKI to gain higher income. Trade ROCKI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenROCKI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenROCKI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000