Rocket | ROCKET Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rocket Quick Project Information
Rocket is a Lightning payment network and, at the same time, a decentralized asset protocol based on the Bitcoin network focused on providing a secure and convenient payment environment for buying, selling, earning and hosting crypto assets. At the same time, it solves access issues for the Lightning Network, and the project side solves the payment problems it is currently experiencing.You can find more information about Rocket history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ROCKET Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenROCKET
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenROCKET
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,098,000,000