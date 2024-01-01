You can find more information about RNDX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

RNDX will be functioning as the right to speak out not just a currency on the platform. If a user with a certain amount of RNDX wants to set a vote for a suggestion of a new service, user competition in a specific sector, or even other ideas, the user can suggest a vote within a qualified user group for DAO. The qualification standard will be set by the team at the first stage, but it can be adjusted by DAO's operation later.