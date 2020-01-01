Darwinia Network Native Token | RING Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Darwinia Network Native Token Quick Project Information
Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.You can find more information about Darwinia Network Native Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenRING
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token達爾文協議
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-01-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000