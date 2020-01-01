You can find more information about Darwinia Network Native Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Darwinia Network, as an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange and market. The native tokens for Darwinia Network is RING, RING can be used as gas for transactions. Gas include transaction fees, contract execution fees, network bandwidth charges, storage fees, and more.