You can find more information about Relation history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Relation is a groundbreaking decentralized social networking protocol that revolutionizes the way we connect and interact online. It empowers users with self-sovereign social identity and data ownership, ensuring privacy and control over personal information. With Soul Bound Tokens (SBTs), users can create and mint their own social assets, fostering creativity and enabling unique social experiences. Relation integrates semantic graphs and AI, enhancing user engagement and enabling personalized interactions.