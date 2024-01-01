REC | REC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
REC Quick Project Information
Devon Rex is meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about REC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
REC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold REC (REC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade REC
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy REC or access MEXC REC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on REC to gain higher income. Trade REC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenREC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply30,000,000,000