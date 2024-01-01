REBUS | REBUS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
REBUS Quick Project Information
Rebus is a regulated investment platform that uses a native utility coin, $REBUS, to allow a channel of asset managers and other financial institutions to manage and sell DeFi instruments along with their Traditional (TradFi) instruments.You can find more information about REBUS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
REBUS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenREBUS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenREBUS
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000