RICE | RCE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RICE Quick Project Information
RCE is a meme coin on BNB Smart Chain.You can find more information about RICE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RCE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold RICE (RCE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RCE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy RICE or access MEXC RCE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on RICE to gain higher income. Trade RCE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRCE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRCE
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000