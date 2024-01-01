RBN | RBN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RBN Quick Project Information
Ribbon Finance is a new protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.You can find more information about RBN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RBN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRBN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRBN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000