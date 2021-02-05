RAZOR | RAZOR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Razor Network is a decentralized oracle project. The total supply will be 1 billion, of which 400 million RAZOR tokens will be distributed to lenders as block rewards, and the remaining 600 million RAZOR will be allocated to different roles.You can find more information about RAZOR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenRAZOR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRAZOR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-02-05
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000