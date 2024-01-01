Rats Pro | RATS2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Rats Pro Quick Project Information
Ratspro is a Bitcoin ordinal NFT project that celebrates the original Bitcoin Wizard created by mavensbot, the original digital artist behind Bitcoin Wizard.You can find more information about Rats Pro history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RATS2 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Rats Pro (RATS2) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade RATS2
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Rats Pro or access MEXC RATS2 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Rats Pro to gain higher income. Trade RATS2 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenRATS2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRATS2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000,000