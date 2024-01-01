You can find more information about RANKER history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

RankerDAO, a Decentralized Autonomous Organization(DAO) that empowers crypto adopters to gain access to the biggest trend of blockchain-based activities from various verticals. Within the DAO, we have Guild of Gamers who congregate around our gaming sub-guild and get the full benefits of their membership of the guild through innovative concepts taken through the emergent Social-Fi ecosystem.