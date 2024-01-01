You can find more information about RAK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

RAKE is a deflationary token that is designed to maximize yield farming, while the protocol builds a vault with locked liquidity forever, and 90% of all yields from liquidity mining will be used to buy back RAK on active Uniswap market, and pay the reward on RAK tokens. The total supply is 7500 RAK tokens.