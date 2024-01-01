You can find more information about RAINCOIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

RAIN Coin is an automated meme coin where 1% of all transactions (buys, sells, & transfers) are redistributed back to all other holders! Plus, every day at midnight UTC there is a large THUNDERSTORM that gives all wallets bonus coins, even those in cold storage! With no team, no treasury, and no expenses, RAIN has no built-in selling pressure! (Note: buy/sell tax only available on DEX, MEXC only supports transfer tax)