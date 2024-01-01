RAINCOIN | RAINCOIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RAINCOIN Quick Project Information
RAIN Coin is an automated meme coin where 1% of all transactions (buys, sells, & transfers) are redistributed back to all other holders! Plus, every day at midnight UTC there is a large THUNDERSTORM that gives all wallets bonus coins, even those in cold storage! With no team, no treasury, and no expenses, RAIN has no built-in selling pressure! (Note: buy/sell tax only available on DEX, MEXC only supports transfer tax)You can find more information about RAINCOIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
RAINCOIN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenRAINCOIN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRAINCOIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000