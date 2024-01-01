ZOO RACE NFT | RACEZOO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Zoo Race is an innovative GameFi venture that offers players an immersive gaming experience centered around competitive racing. Participants engage in thrilling races, pitting their skills against each other in a dynamic race mode. What sets this project apart is its utilization of NFTs as characters, adding a unique dimension to the gameplay.
English name of the tokenRACEZOO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply33,000,000,000