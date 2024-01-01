You can find more information about QVI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Qving is building a blockchain system for everyone who enjoys golf. Qving Token will eventually expand to the PFP NFT and P2E METAVERS business, starting with a Qving ecosystem that provides unmanned products to members in golf-related unmanned systems, offline unmanned stores, markets based on online apps and communication, and screen golf course markets.