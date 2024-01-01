QTZ | QTZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
QTZ Quick Project Information
Quartz is the NFT Parachain on Kusama aiming to provide the NFT functionality for projects in the ecosystem.You can find more information about QTZ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
QTZ Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold QTZ (QTZ) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade QTZ
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy QTZ or access MEXC QTZ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on QTZ to gain higher income. Trade QTZ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenQTZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQTZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply227,936,637