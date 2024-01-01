You can find more information about Qredo Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Qredo is a decentralized digital asset management infrastructure and product suite designed to unlock new opportunities for institutional investors in digital assets and decentralized finance. Qredo's Layer 2 blockchain protocol enables users to seamlessly transfer and settle BTC, ETH, and ERC-20 tokens. Assets are secured by Qredo’s advanced Gen 2.0 Multi-Party Computation (MPC), which provides tier-1 bank security and institutional-grade governance.