Qredo is a decentralized digital asset management infrastructure and product suite designed to unlock new opportunities for institutional investors in digital assets and decentralized finance. Qredo's Layer 2 blockchain protocol enables users to seamlessly transfer and settle BTC, ETH, and ERC-20 tokens. Assets are secured by Qredo's advanced Gen 2.0 Multi-Party Computation (MPC), which provides tier-1 bank security and institutional-grade governance.
English name of the tokenQRDO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenQRDO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000