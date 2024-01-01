You can find more information about QnaAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

QnaAI is a pioneering blockchain-based consulting platform, where the realms of AI and Web3 converge. Designed for a world rapidly embracing AI, our platform is a beacon for both novices and experts navigating the intricate landscape of artificial intelligence. $QNA is designed to empower users, drive community-led initiatives, and enhance the overall experience on our AI and blockchain platform.