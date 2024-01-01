You can find more information about QDFI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Qudefi is designed to bridge the gap between individual investors and large financial institutions by leveraging its AI-driven trading , AI risk management and bridge API software, proven in institutional settings and is currently utilized and generating consistent revenue. By utilizing this sophisticated technology, Qudefi channels the profits generated back into the ecosystem. This smart redistribution strategy rewards token holders directly through USDT airdrops, simplifying the benefit process to token holders without the need for locks or complex conditions and grows the value of token and the overall Qudefi Ecosystem with potential for boundless expansion.