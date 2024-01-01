PYRAMIDAI | PYRAMIDAI Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PYRAMIDAI Quick Project Information
The #PYRAMIDAI platform provides a recommendation code system and a revenue distribution system.You can find more information about PYRAMIDAI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PYRAMIDAI Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PYRAMIDAI (PYRAMIDAI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PYRAMIDAI
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PYRAMIDAI or access MEXC PYRAMIDAI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PYRAMIDAI to gain higher income. Trade PYRAMIDAI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPYRAMIDAI
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPYRAMIDAI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000