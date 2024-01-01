PTP | PTP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PTP Quick Project Information
The Platypus Finance protocol is a single-side AMM (decentralized exchange) designed for exchanging stable cryptocurrencies (ERC20 tokens) on the Avalanche blockchain.
The protocol is implemented as a set of smart contracts; designed to prioritize censorship resistance, security, self-custody and maximum capital efficiency.
Platypus features single-token provision, eliminating impermanent loss risk for liquidity providers, and minimizing slippage for traders.You can find more information about PTP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PTP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PTP (PTP) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PTP
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PTP or access MEXC PTP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PTP to gain higher income. Trade PTP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPTP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPTP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000