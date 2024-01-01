You can find more information about PTP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Platypus Finance protocol is a single-side AMM (decentralized exchange) designed for exchanging stable cryptocurrencies (ERC20 tokens) on the Avalanche blockchain. The protocol is implemented as a set of smart contracts; designed to prioritize censorship resistance, security, self-custody and maximum capital efficiency. Platypus features single-token provision, eliminating impermanent loss risk for liquidity providers, and minimizing slippage for traders.