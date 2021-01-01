Pastel | PSL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pastel Quick Project Information
The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and Web3 technology. PSL serves as the native, digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Pastel Network. By running on a specialized, purpose-built blockchain, PSL is the foundation for accessibility. Inherently, PSL empowers the permissionless, borderless economy for NFTs and Web3. PSL use-cases include: 1) Network Operations (Generate a PastelID, Mint NFTs, Submit Tickets, and Perform Open-API Requests), 2) Stake (Operate a SuperNode and stake collateral in exchange for providing computational resources, validation, and security services) and 3) Governance (Stakeholders are able to initiate and vote on various proposals).You can find more information about Pastel history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PSL Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPSL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPSL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-01-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0025 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000,000