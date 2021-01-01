mexc
Pastel Quick Project Information

The next generation NFT focused blockchain. Certifiable authenticity. Permanent storage. Negligible fees. Build, secure, and scale your Web3 ecosystem with Pastel. Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and Web3 technology. PSL serves as the native, digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Pastel Network. By running on a specialized, purpose-built blockchain, PSL is the foundation for accessibility. Inherently, PSL empowers the permissionless, borderless economy for NFTs and Web3. PSL use-cases include: 1) Network Operations (Generate a PastelID, Mint NFTs, Submit Tickets, and Perform Open-API Requests), 2) Stake (Operate a SuperNode and stake collateral in exchange for providing computational resources, validation, and security services) and 3) Governance (Stakeholders are able to initiate and vote on various proposals).
You can find more information about Pastel history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PSL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pastel (PSL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PSL on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pastel or access MEXC PSL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pastel to gain higher income. Trade PSL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPSL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPSL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-01-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0025 USDT
Max Supply21,000,000,000
