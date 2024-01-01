mexc
PS Platform is a real estate transaction STO platform that utilizes blockchain technology.It combines traditional real estate investment with STO and token utility allowed by blockchain technology to help anyone, regardless of income level, invest in real estate and select assets in the most efficient way.
You can find more information about PropertySystem history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PropertySystem (PS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PropertySystem to gain higher income. Trade PS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000
