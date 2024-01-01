mexc
Perpy is the home of SocialFi and Decentralised Asset Management, where we connect traders with investors through two major verticals: Trading Vaults and Communities. Perpy offers traders the best venues and tools to monetize their trading skills, grow their brand, and nurture their community. In the meantime, investors can profit from traders' skills by allocating funds in a secure and non-custodial way.
English name of the tokenPRY
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPRY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply997,133,074.368152
