You can find more information about Future Ai history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FutureAI is a cutting-edge technology company that is pioneering the development of the PRT and revolutionising the world of artificial intelligence. With a vision to create a seamless integration of virtual and physical realities, FutureAI is at the forefront of shaping the future world. Their innovative products leverage the power of AI to create immersive and interactive virtual experiences, offering unprecedented opportunities for communication, collaboration, and exploration.