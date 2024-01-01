You can find more information about PARSIQ history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The PRQ token is at the core of the PARSIQ ecosystem, providing access to all PARSIQ services and tools. Where PARSIQ’s infrastructure is required, the PRQ token is needed. Users can choose to either hold PRQ to access these services, or utilize PARSIQ’s IQ Protocol which when paired with our revolutionary tokenomics model creates a truly circular economy.