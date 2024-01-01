PRIMAL | PRIMAL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PRIMAL Quick Project Information
PRIMAL combines 2 massively successful concepts: STEPN-style sports + Chiliz-style fan tokens. Fan Token amassed a 2bn+ market issuing the biggest sport teams’ fan tokens. PRIMAL has 250+ Athlete Ambassadors issuing fan tokens. PRIMAL Fan Tokens open major utility for athletes: they create private communities (inner circles), launch training tutorials and courses, and build a true connection with fans. PRIMAL integrates Move2Earn mechanics without infinite inflation: token has sustained utility through Fan Tokens and athlete engagements.You can find more information about PRIMAL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PRIMAL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PRIMAL (PRIMAL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PRIMAL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PRIMAL or access MEXC PRIMAL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PRIMAL to gain higher income. Trade PRIMAL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPRIMAL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPRIMAL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000