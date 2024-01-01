You can find more information about PRIMAL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

PRIMAL combines 2 massively successful concepts: STEPN-style sports + Chiliz-style fan tokens. Fan Token amassed a 2bn+ market issuing the biggest sport teams’ fan tokens. PRIMAL has 250+ Athlete Ambassadors issuing fan tokens. PRIMAL Fan Tokens open major utility for athletes: they create private communities (inner circles), launch training tutorials and courses, and build a true connection with fans. PRIMAL integrates Move2Earn mechanics without infinite inflation: token has sustained utility through Fan Tokens and athlete engagements.