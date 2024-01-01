POPKON | POPK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The POPK was designed to overcome the problems and limitations of the existing live-streaming platform industry, such as the closed platform economic mechanism, monopoly of big platform production, and the amount limitation of purchasing in the centralized platform.
The core of POPKON project is in the operation of L2E (Live streaming to Earn) and SocialFi (NFT + Staking & Treasury)
POPK Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPOPK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPOPK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply5,000,000,000