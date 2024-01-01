You can find more information about POPKON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The POPK was designed to overcome the problems and limitations of the existing live-streaming platform industry, such as the closed platform economic mechanism, monopoly of big platform production, and the amount limitation of purchasing in the centralized platform. The core of POPKON project is in the operation of L2E (Live streaming to Earn) and SocialFi (NFT + Staking & Treasury)