mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

POON | POON Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

POON Quick Project Information

In a world where digital assets reign supreme, Poon has always dreamed of amassing crypto wealth beyond his wildest dreams.
You can find more information about POON history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

POON Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold POON (POON) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade POON on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy POON or access MEXC POON and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on POON to gain higher income. Trade POON futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPOON
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPOON
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
POON Price CalculatorHow to buy POON

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM