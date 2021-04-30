Polkacity | POLC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Polkacity Quick Project Information
Polkacity is a new fully autonomus contract based NFT platform that allows you to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city.You can find more information about Polkacity history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
POLC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Polkacity (POLC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade POLC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Polkacity or access MEXC POLC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Polkacity to gain higher income. Trade POLC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPOLC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPOLC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2021-04-30
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000