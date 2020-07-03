PNK | PNK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PNK Quick Project Information
Kleros is an open source online dispute resolution protocol which uses blockchain and crowdsourcing to fairly adjudicate disputes. Development efforts for the protocol are coordinated by Coopérative Kleros, a Société Coopérative d’Intérêt Collectif (SCIC) incorporated in France. All our research and code development are open source and free for anyone to use.You can find more information about PNK history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PNK Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPNK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPNK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-07-03
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply764,626,704