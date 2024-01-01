mexc
PLX Quick Project Information

In the dynamic realm of online trading, Pullix stands out as a pioneering solution that seamlessly integrates online trading, cryptocurrency, and anonymity. Going beyond the ordinary online brokers, Pullix is a state-of-the-art platform that harnesses the security, speed, and execution of the biggest exchanges, providing a smooth trading experience while incorporating cryptocurrency transactions.
PLX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PLX (PLX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PLX on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PLX or access MEXC PLX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PLX to gain higher income. Trade PLX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPLX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000
