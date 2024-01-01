mexc
PLCUC Quick Project Information

PLCU Classic is a massive infrastructure project, which combines the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models. PLCU Classic bridges the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCUC offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.
You can find more information about PLCUC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PLCUC Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PLCUC (PLCUC) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PLCUC on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PLCUC or access MEXC PLCUC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PLCUC to gain higher income. Trade PLCUC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPLCUC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPLCU
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply11,000,000
© 2024 MEXC.COM