PLCU Classic is a massive infrastructure project, which combines the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models. PLCU Classic bridges the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCUC offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.