mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

PLANETS | PLANETS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

PLANETS Quick Project Information

PlanetWatch decentralizes, incentivizes, and gamifies environmental monitoring. Currently, we build dense air quality sensor networks streaming real-time data to our platform. Validated data earn Planet token rewards and build a global immutable air quality ledger on the Algorand blockchain. Sensing is mining!
You can find more information about PLANETS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PLANETS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PLANETS (PLANETS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PLANETS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PLANETS or access MEXC PLANETS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PLANETS to gain higher income. Trade PLANETS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPLANETS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPLANETS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply4,500,000,000
PLANETS Price CalculatorHow to buy PLANETS

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM