PlayDapp is a dApp game portal that provides C2C Marketplace. All PlayDapp games are interoperable thus providing a portfolio of game content that gamers can enjoy with their non-fungible tokens(NFT). Gamers can also trade their characters and items in the C2C marketplace in addition to increasing the value of the NFT by leveling up, strengthening, and amalgamating them.