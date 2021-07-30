PlayDapp | PLA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PlayDapp Quick Project Information
PlayDapp is a dApp game portal that provides C2C Marketplace. All PlayDapp games are interoperable thus providing a portfolio of game content that gamers can enjoy with their non-fungible tokens(NFT). Gamers can also trade their characters and items in the C2C marketplace in addition to increasing the value of the NFT by leveling up, strengthening, and amalgamating them.You can find more information about PlayDapp history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PLA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PlayDapp (PLA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PLA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PlayDapp or access MEXC PLA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PlayDapp to gain higher income. Trade PLA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPLA
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPLA
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time2021-07-30
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply700,000,000