PKT Quick Project Information

PKT is a decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) ecosystem supporting open internet access and powering the decentralized web.$PKT provides an economic incentive to connect bandwidth to the PKT Network.
You can find more information about PKT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PKT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PKT (PKT)
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PKT to gain higher income. Trade PKT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPKT
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPKT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply6,000,000,000
