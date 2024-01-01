PickUp | PK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PickUp Quick Project Information
PickUp is the world's first actually landed social metaverse system based on DID protocol multi-chain deployment. In the PickUp metaverse, the ideas of Gamefi, Socialfi, and NFTfi are integrated and combined in practice through blockchain technology to build their own exclusive PickUp social graph.You can find more information about PickUp history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PickUp (PK) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PK
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PickUp or access MEXC PK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PickUp to gain higher income. Trade PK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000