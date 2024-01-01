You can find more information about Pixel Panic history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Pixel Panic is an innovative project that redefines the gaming experience by seamlessly blending the nostalgic charm of pixel art with cutting-edge gameplay mechanics and blockchain integration. Please note that there is another project with the same name, and careful differentiation is advised.The contract address for this crypto is: https://bscscan.com/token/0x009Ac38D982a027536Ad55349DD035D3aEa8Acd2. The Twitter address for this project is: https://x.com/pixelpanicio1