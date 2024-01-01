Pickachu | PICKA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pickachu Quick Project Information
PICKA is a cryptocurrency project that started as a meme coin but has evolved into a humorous utility token. It combines the fun of memes with the utility of blockchain technology.You can find more information about Pickachu history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PICKA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pickachu (PICKA) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PICKA
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pickachu or access MEXC PICKA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pickachu to gain higher income. Trade PICKA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPICKA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPICKA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000