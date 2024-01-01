PENJAMIN | PENJAMIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PENJAMIN Quick Project Information
Penjamin Blinkerton: Where memecoin meets lifestyle, fashion, and innovation, embodying confidence and freedom in the crypto and vaping communities.You can find more information about PENJAMIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PENJAMIN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenPENJAMIN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPENJAMIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000