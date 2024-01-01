PELF | PELF Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PELF Quick Project Information
Pelfort is a meme coin.You can find more information about PELF history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PELF Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PELF (PELF) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PELF
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PELF or access MEXC PELF and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PELF to gain higher income. Trade PELF futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPELF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPELF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000