Party-Cats Quick Project Information

Party Cats is a vibrant and community-driven metaverse that combines various elements like NFTs, interactive pet-raising games, socialfi, live streaming, and AI technology. Originating from the Feline Fun Foundation, Party Cats leverages blockchain technology to create a unique Web3 pet care experience.
You can find more information about Party-Cats history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PCT Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Party-Cats (PCT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PCT on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Party-Cats or access MEXC PCT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Party-Cats to gain higher income. Trade PCT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
