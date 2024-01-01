Party-Cats | PCT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Party-Cats Quick Project Information
Party Cats is a vibrant and community-driven metaverse that combines various elements like NFTs, interactive pet-raising games, socialfi, live streaming, and AI technology. Originating from the Feline Fun Foundation, Party Cats leverages blockchain technology to create a unique Web3 pet care experience.You can find more information about Party-Cats history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
PCT Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Party-Cats (PCT) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PCT
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Party-Cats or access MEXC PCT and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Party-Cats to gain higher income. Trade PCT futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPCT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenPCT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply