PCH Quick Project Information

Pig Coin Hero is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform that uses blockchain technology to provide fast, secure, and transparent transactions. It offers a user-friendly interface ideal for both newcomers and seasoned traders. Focused on innovation, Pig Coin Hero continually evolves to incorporate the latest technological advancements, aiming to empower its users and lead the future of digital finance.
You can find more information about PCH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

PCH Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PCH (PCH) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade PCH on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PCH or access MEXC PCH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PCH to gain higher income. Trade PCH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenPCH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenPCH
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price--
Max Supply999,999,999
